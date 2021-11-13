Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,566 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTL opened at $19.38 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 809.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

