Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Posts Earnings Results

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Greenland Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GTEC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,741. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.94. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

