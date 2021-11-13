Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter worth $43,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

BSTZ stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

