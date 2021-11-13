Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys 275 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CGI makes up approximately 3.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB opened at $89.05 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

