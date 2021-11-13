Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Qorvo stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.50. 1,267,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.99. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $141.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.61.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

