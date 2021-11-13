Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $27.39 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.15% of Tyler Technologies worth $27,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total value of $5,392,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,914 shares of company stock valued at $24,583,020. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $550.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.25 and a 200-day moving average of $465.52. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $551.22.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

