Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 254.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of Vyant Bio stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,986. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

In other Vyant Bio news, Director Paul R. Hansen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John A. Roberts purchased 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,078.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,406 shares of company stock worth $110,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

