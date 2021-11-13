CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.55 Million

Brokerages predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report $107.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.76 million and the lowest is $106.34 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $86.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $479.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%.

Several analysts have commented on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPLG stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.91 million, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.88. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

