Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 49.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Datadog by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $17,278,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 107.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $193.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.30. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,590,273 shares of company stock valued at $385,608,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.10.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

