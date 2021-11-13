Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,789 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

