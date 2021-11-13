Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,032 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.71% of UFP Technologies worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

UFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

UFPT opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

