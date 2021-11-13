Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in OneMain were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

