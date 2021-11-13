Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 856 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 27.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.