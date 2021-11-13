Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $290.85 Million Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,919 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Roche worth $290,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after buying an additional 1,030,442 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,037,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after buying an additional 347,533 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 1,493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 255,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $51.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

