Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 81,134 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,134 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Zoetis worth $335,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.30.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.94. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.