Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968,039 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 174,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,185. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.