Marshall Wace LLP Has $21.59 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,525 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $21,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after acquiring an additional 714,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average is $115.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

