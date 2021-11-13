Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $27.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 in the last ninety days. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 103,886 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after acquiring an additional 214,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 479,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,281. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.99. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

