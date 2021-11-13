Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $699,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.