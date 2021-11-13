Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after buying an additional 766,518 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 69,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 222.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.39. 821,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

