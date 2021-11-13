Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $69.16 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

