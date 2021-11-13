Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

