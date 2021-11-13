Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.43. The stock has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.06.
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
