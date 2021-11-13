Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce ($1.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 820,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,676,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,805,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,687,000 after purchasing an additional 144,070 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 39.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 196,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

