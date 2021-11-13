Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,254,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

