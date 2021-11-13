-$0.72 EPS Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.37). Arvinas reported earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock worth $31,981,799. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arvinas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Arvinas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

