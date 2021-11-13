443 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000.

ESGU opened at $107.08 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $107.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

