GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $107.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.49 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15.

