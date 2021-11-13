GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,528,000 after buying an additional 81,775 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 598,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,640,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 297.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,995.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHM stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $49.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.