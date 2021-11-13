-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADIL. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Litchfield Hills Research increased their price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

