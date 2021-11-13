GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 88,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,084,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 114,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after buying an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $563.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $371.58 and a 1 year high of $565.84. The stock has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.25.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

