Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 21,943,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $64.50.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.