Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.10 million-$108.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.13 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.180 EPS.
Shares of Qualys stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $139.52. 263,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average of $108.89. Qualys has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $148.84.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 919,570 shares of company stock worth $109,807,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
