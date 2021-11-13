Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.10 million-$108.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.13 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.180 EPS.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $139.52. 263,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average of $108.89. Qualys has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.60.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 919,570 shares of company stock worth $109,807,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

