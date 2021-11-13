ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.480-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.90 million-$654.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.23 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.050-$7.380 EPS.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.82. The stock had a trading volume of 249,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.70.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $332.70.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.