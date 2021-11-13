Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 74.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

ONTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,821. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONTX shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

