CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 50.67% and a negative net margin of 76.21%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.90.
CynergisTek Company Profile
