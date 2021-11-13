CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 50.67% and a negative net margin of 76.21%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.