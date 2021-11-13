SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. SOPHiA Genetics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 22,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,880. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

