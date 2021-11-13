Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS.

NASDAQ:HSDT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. 40,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,140. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $19.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

