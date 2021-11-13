Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 107,857 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

