The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $1,109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $11,916,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,665.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 48,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

SMG opened at $176.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.86. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.