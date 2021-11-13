Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 5,739 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.43 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

