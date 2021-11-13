Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,243 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Linde by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN stock opened at $337.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.50 and its 200 day moving average is $302.92. The firm has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

