Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $66,254,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,855 shares of company stock worth $5,197,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $591.84 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $333.06 and a 52 week high of $614.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

