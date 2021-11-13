Leelyn Smith LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.53 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.01 and a 12-month high of $167.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.