Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $22.47 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 318,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.46% of Agree Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,206,000 after purchasing an additional 90,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,249 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ADC opened at $69.87 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.