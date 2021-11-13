Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 944 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

