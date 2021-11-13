Headinvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 462.1% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $236.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $239.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

