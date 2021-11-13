Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biomerica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Fore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biomerica by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biomerica by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

