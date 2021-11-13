Headinvest LLC Sells 220 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.85.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,160 shares of company stock worth $3,098,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.87. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

