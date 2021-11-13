OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

